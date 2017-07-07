Mammoth crowd welcomes Nnamdi Kanu as he visits Anambra (WATCH)

The leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu stormed the learning field Omagba in Onitsha, Anambra State on Friday, July 7, and was welcomed by hundreds of pro-Biafran people.

In the video shared by a Facebook user, about half a million Biafrans were present and were screaming, “NO ELECTIONS IN ANAMBRA STATE”.

This comes less than two weeks after a mammoth crowd of pro-biafrans gathered in front of his (Nnamdi Knau) house, together with other groups.

