Man, 31, beats parents for their inability to provide him food

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Mohammed Luqman, 31, was on Monday, arraigned at the Grade 1 Area Court at Karu in Abuja, for allegedly beating up his parents.

The parents, Musa and Amina Mohammed, had reported the case to the Karu Police Station on May 21, alleging that he assaulted them.

The Prosecutor, Vincent Osuji, explained that Luqman had asked his parents for food, and where they were unable to provide same, the defendant locked up his parents’ apartment and beat his parents up.

Osuji said the offences contravened Sections 265, 254, 152 and 397(b) of the Penal Code.

Luqman pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Judge, Hassan Ishaq, granted him bail in the sum of N50, 000, with a surety that lives within the jurisdiction of the court

The case has been adjourned till July 12.

Source: Vanguard News