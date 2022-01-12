5 Marketing goals to adopt in 2022

2022 already looks like an exciting year. We already said goodbye to 2021. Apart from the successes we recorded and challenges we faced due to the pandemic, 2021 looks like it moved like electricity in a wire. If you are wondering where the time went, don’t ask us. We don’t know. What we do know, however, is that it’s time to start planning your marketing goals for 2022.

Marketing is all about goals. A study found that marketers who set goals are 376% more likely to report success than those who don’t. And, 70% of these goal-setters end up achieving them. Without marketing goals, you’ll never know whether your work is worthwhile, or if your business is on the right path.

In case you don’t have any marketing goals in mind yet, allow us give you several ideas. That’s why Culture Intelligence exists!

Personalisation should be a primary focus

These days, consumers like to be seen and valued by the brands they look up to, especially on social media. Nigerian consumers expect personalised messages and customised product recommendations that solve their immediate challenges, rather than generic messages. So, in 2022, prioritise personalisation in your marketing strategies. For instance, when you send emails, use the personal identity of the receiver. Don’t send emails as a company. You could create targeted landing pages geared toward different marketing personas and target content to speak to the specific needs of various marketing personas. Also, don’t ignore messages – feedback – on social media.

Optimise for voice search

The speed and convenience of searching by voice, as opposed to typing, is unmatched. Voice search is the future. If your business is not optimised for voice searches, you cannot expect to reach your audience and achieve its growth targets. You need to leverage voice search optimisation especially as more people are going to get smart speaker devices.

Invest in online events

If you think the new normal will go back to the old normal where virtual events will happen occasionally, think again. Virtual events have become another normal. Online events such as webinars and product launches are always a great way to get the word out about your brand. The benefits include boosting your content marketing, increasing your ROI, forming a deeper connection with prospective and existing customers and building trust in the process. Also, you can use online events to gain access to your target audience.

Adopt marketing automation

Automation continues to be an argument in Nigeria. Many people are strongly opinionated about automation, thinking that it may take away jobs. But automation only makes it easier. 2022 will be the year where we’ll see more and more data-driven marketing campaigns being used across a broader scope of industries. Adding marketing automation to your marketing strategy will make it more efficient and effective since you’ll be able to automate your workflows and spend less time on repetitive tasks.

Focus on educating

2022 has begun, so be set on delivering more education-based content, rather than just sales talk. This helps the prospect desire the product and make the purchase. Use your website to inform visitors, produce entertaining visual content. You could also open a forum where your audience gathers and share ideas.