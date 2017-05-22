MASSOB pulls out of planned Biafra celebration

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) has pulled out of the celebration scheduled for Monday.

One of its leaders, Uchenna Madu in a statement asked members to prepare for the May 30 sit-at-home Biafra remembrance day and shun the May 22 celebration.

MASSOB also disowned its founder, Ralph Uwazurike.

“We have reiterated our solemn oath taking for actualization and restoration of an independent Republic of Biafra,’’ he said in a statement.

“We reassure the people of Biafra that actualization and restoration of Biafra is sacrosanct and sacred.

“Every aspect of Biafra struggle must abhor deceit, self glorification, tribal/religious sentiments and love for mundane things.”

He added, “We must continue to remember, honour and celebrate the gallantry and braveness of Biafra soldiers whom the whole world was astonished for their military exploits during Nigeria Biafra war.

“Their bravery, military excellence, consistency, technological exploits and intelligences can never be forgotten or silenced.”

He said MASSOB wished to inform the people of Biafra that “we don’t have any Biafra anniversary programme on 22 May, 2017’’.

“The sit at home exercise calls for sober reflection on the way forward, it calls for individual and family prayers for speedy actualization and restoration of Biafra, it will also reflect on building synergy and cohesion among the Pro Biafra groups for the preparation for the coming referendum.

“MASSOB also reiterates our earlier position that we are not attached to any group called Biafra Independent Movement (BIM),

“MASSOB is not BIM, also the so called BIM can never be MASSOB. MASSOB collaborates and work with other genuine pro -Biafra groups like IPOB, Lower Niger Congress, Eastern Peoples Congress, Biafra Peoples National Council, Joint Revolutionary Council and AFRA Descendants.

“The people of Biafra should disregard the false information that MASSOB will observe Biafra day on May 22, 201, he said.

“The golden jubilee celebration of Biafra declaration anniversary will be golden and superlative. It will be a moment of sober reflection among the Biafra agitators.”

He said that the commemoration of the anniversary would bring more unifying forces of non- violence for speedy actualization and restoration of Biafra.

“We are aware that Nigeria security agents are not comfortable about the coming anniversary. MASSOB is also aware that security agents will exhibit their jittery and fears mostly the overzealous ones that love operating the trigger in a cowardice manner against non violence Biafra agitators,” he said.

“The threat and presence of Nigeria security agents will not deter us from exercising our fundamental indigenous right.”