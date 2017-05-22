“The only thing limiting you or your business is you. What you think is what would manifest.” | Lady Boss Just Ibe answers #LLA’s 10 questions

When Just Ibe started out on the path of entrepreneurship, it seemed next to impossible that her brand could stand tall amidst already established competitions. Today, she has not only built her brand, but has also become a life-saver for emerging and already established companies alike. We ask her how she has pulled it off and she has just one thing to say: this is a journey of purpose.

Can you briefly describe yourself and your business?

I am Just Omomo Ibe, a microbiology graduate of University of Ilorin, Kwara state, Nigeria. I [have been] married to my high school sweetheart [for] over five years now, and we are blessed with two wonderful babies. I am an extremely goal-driven and results-oriented. This has led me to create several resources that can help, ladies, wives and mums achieve results by doing what they love. I have been in the banking industry for about seven years and I can categorically say this experience contributed immensely to the WOMAN I am today and ultimately becoming.

My business is focused on helping businesses identify their business problems and creating solutions aimed at producing more profit, and helping women create a balance between their work and personal life so they can chase their dreams and make money while at it. At “The Just Ibe Network” we make it our priority to analyse your business, identify the opportunities for you to make more money, and provide you with hands-on strategies to do same. We also give you tools that are guaranteed to teach you time manipulations skills and overall aimed at improving the quality of your life.

What is it like being a female entrepreneur, and why did you choose to be one?

Being an entrepreneur isn’t as sexy as the name sounds! As a matter of fact, it’s extremely demanding especially when you have other hats you wear like mum, wife et al. You know what they say if ‘it’s worth it, then you give it all it takes’. I have had to fight to keep my dreams alive, I have had to look for motivation from within when every other thing seems at a halt. In the end, hard work pays off if you never tire out.

What new innovation have you introduced to your business?

My clients are scattered across the continent, so I have had to leverage on technology to deliver value simultaneously. Most recently I Launched a talk show on YouTube that is an extension to the business strategy arm of my business. The “Just Ibe show” brings experts from around the world to share business experiences and strategies that would also help my audience fully grasp the modalities of growing a business in any economy. This way we have reached a greater number of people just leveraging the power of videos which is, of course, one of the best ways to reach and engage people.

What will you say is responsible for your success so far?

I am blessed by a man who lets me dream and even challenges me to do more. I deliberately surround myself with the people who are already living the life I see in two years, so I am observing their processes and evaluating their results from time to time. This helps me make informed decisions and shortens my learning curve. Most importantly, personal development like books, training and courses. Like they say, you can’t pour from an empty cup. So I have learnt to refuel constantly so that I can give out the best at all times.

In your opinion, would you say that there are any unique challenges that female entrepreneurs face?

Honestly, there is the issue of balancing business and family, inability to access funds for start-ups and most recently societal acceptance and recognition. All these challenges and many more have been proven to be almost nothing by a lot of women who have climbed to the top and are subsequently making ways for others. The most important thing you should do is show up for yourself. Believe in it, fight for it and the universe would pave way for you.

What values and principles have helped you so far?

Consistency is a value that made a way for me. When you are charting a new course in life, it takes a certain amount of consistent actions to make people accept you as your new brand. That for me was the driving fuel of my business. I also learned to be genuinely interested in people, no eye service nor BS, because people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. I became unapologetically deliberate about my association. Show me your friends and I will predict your future right. That has worked immensely for me.

Why did you decide to go into this particular line of business?

For me this is a journey of purpose. The journey of purpose is an interesting ride, God created it so that we can find fulfilment. Once you do find it, you can gradually carve the life of your dreams. About 11 months ago when I had my second baby, I stayed at home for four months and those four months was my incubation period, those moments formed the basis of my brand “JUST IBE”

I realised I wanted to affect lives in every way possible thus the launch of “The Just Ibe Network”. I always tell my clients that are looking to create a work life balance that any business that isn’t tied to your purpose is most likely going to drain you more and defeats the aim of that balance. It gives me utmost joy and fulfilment to be able to live my dreams and make money while at it and show other women how to do same.

What are some of the challenges you’ve faced, and what’s kept you going?

When I started my business, I struggled with societal acceptance and recognition as there are already renowned business strategists, so how do I go about telling my clients to pay me rather than a Steve Harris. But the minute I realised that the ocean is big enough for everyone, I was able to carve a niche for myself and boom, business began to grow. The only thing limiting you or your business is you. What you think is what would manifest. Know that you deserve what you want out of life and go about it ruthlessly and yes, the universe would surrender eventually.

What’s your five-year plan for your business?

The Just Ibe Network, consists speaking, corporate training, business consulting and the TV Show. All these subsidiaries are interwoven to give our customers a one-stop experience aimed at giving their businesses an overall lift.

The five-year plan is to make this network an international brand that would be listed in major countries around the world competing with world brands like the Oprah Winfrey network and Ellen TV. Most importantly to have built a brand that’s not only worthy of emulation by the younger generation but also serves as a guide that dreams can come true.

What do upcoming female entrepreneurs need to do to be successful in this path?

The first stage of success is your belief in it, once you can think it and believe in it then you can birth it. In your journey of success don’t be ashamed or afraid to ask questions or seek guidance. Don’t be limited by rules as there is no right way, as long as you are moving in the right direction keep at it. Be innovative, constantly develop yourself as your brand is first you then your product and service. Invest in you constantly.

Keep grinding ladies.

I have a gift for everyone, just go to this website to get yours www.justibe.com

See more of Just Ibe on: Instagram/twitter: just__Ibe, Facebook: omomo ibe

The Leading Ladies Africa Series is a weekly interview series that focuses on women of African descent, showcases their experiences across all socio-economic sectors, highlights their personal and professional achievements and offers useful advice on how to make life more satisfying for women.

It is an off-shoot of Leading Ladies Africa, a non-profit that promotes women empowerment and gender inclusion for women of African descent.

Do you know any woman of African descent doing phenomenal things? Send an email to [email protected] and we just might feature her.