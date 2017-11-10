The Media Blog: Media hosts are always quick to bring up Bobrisky, but can’t hide their disgust for him

This week has been a very busy week for people in the media. Between Art X and AFRIFF, the GTB Fashion Weekend and AFRIMA, controversies and a back and forth between the presidency and the senate, and the elections in the United States, even the surprise arrests of influential Saudis by the country’s hierarchy; there has been far more fodder for news and media shows than we have had in a long while. This is why it makes no sense that the most prevalent table topic all week has been about Nigerian entrepreneur Bobrisky.

Granted he’s been in the news as well, but not in any capacity that justifies just how much we’ve seen him pop up on blogs, videos and podcasts all month long.

First, there was this,

Nigerian veteran rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, lambasts Bobrisky. 📹: TVC A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Nov 9, 2017 at 1:15am PST

And this

And of course, this during Rubbing Minds by Latasha Ngwube.

It is one thing to reference a popular personality as a way to draw the attention of your audience, and granted Bobrisky is an easy way to at least, however, it is disappointing to see these shows allow the biases of their hosts colour how they address him as a character. It is quite unprofessional for all these characters to continue to use the viral fame of Bobrisky to shore up their uninteresting media ideas and then turn right around and debase his humanity. As media people, we have an obligation to treat all our subjects with some respect for their humanity and without bias influenced by our own personal beliefs/philosophies, not just the people you happen to like/admire.