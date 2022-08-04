Meet Yvonne Chioma Ofodile, the latest Ph.D. holder in town

Earning a Ph.D. or a professional doctorate requires you to overcome a number of challenges. Dr. Yvonne Chioma Agu-Ofodile was definitely head and shoulders above all these obstacles as she recently bagged a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the prestigious Myles Leadership University.

The latest Ph.D. holder announced this great feat on her Instagram page.

Yvonne Chioma Ofodile has more than 10 years of cumulative experience working in the oil and gas industry in areas including human resources, business development and strategy, commercial/haulage sales and marketing, leadership, and personal development.

She holds the position of Managing Director at Zetile Oil and Gas, a downstream integrated oil and gas company that offers outstanding and superior value throughout the whole value chain.

Yvonne is also a UK-certified Clarity and Business Coach and the founder of 360 Woman Africa, a non-profit organization supporting African women’s leadership and business development.

In 2012, she was named a GEMSTONE Ambassador and she has volunteered with the GEMSTONE Leadership and Nation-building NGO, where she served as the state coordinator for 4 years, during which time she specialized in event management, strategy, client services, and account management.

As an active and inspiring young leader, she was listed as one of the Top 100 inspiring and influential women in Nigeria by Leading Ladies Africa.

Yvonne has received recognition from a number of platforms for her work as a change agent, empowering young female leaders and businesswomen with a strong interest in human capital development and company growth.

She is a well-known speaker, a mentor at the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), appointed by the US Consulate as a part of the White House-led Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, and a top personal development coach in Africa.

What inspires her to keep going is her unbelievable sense of belief, deep-rooted faith and trust in God, and her deep desire for global impact.