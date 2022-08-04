Groovy says he’s for the streets, as he admits feelings for Ilebaye #BBNaijaS7

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, Ilebaye, has been dragged into an entanglement with co-housemates Beauty and Groovy.

One of the season’s hottest male housemates, Groovy, has acknowledged his feelings for Ilebaye.

The reality star revealed this in his first secret diary session with Biggie.

Ilebaye and Beauty are sworn adversaries, yet Groovy acknowledges that he feels something for both of them. What a life.

After their first Saturday night party, Beauty lost her composure and verbally abused Ilebaye, fellow housemate and now ex-friend.

The 24-year-old became upset when she witnessed her boyfriend, Groovy, dancing at the party with Chomzy, a Level 1 housemate.

Beauty was enraged because her supposed boyfriend was dancing with Chomzy, with whom she has a feud.

Ilebaye, the closest friend she had in the house, tried to talk things out with her, but things just got worse.

Beauty lost her cool and the situation escalated because she failed to see the logic in her argument.

Ilebaye was still trying to calm things down when Beauty started making a scene.

Beauty has shown us that she is not here for peace at all, but for war.

Beauty also questioned Ilebaye about combing Groovy’s hair.

Ilebaye was scolded by the beauty queen for brushing her supposed boyfriend’s hair without permission.

Beauty probably believed that Ilebaye was attempting to steal her guy, so she became possessive and marked her territory.

It is clear that Beauty needs to move on from Groovy and focus on her primary objective in the house.

She’s clearly enamored with him, but Groovy is just looking for a good time.

With bated breath, we are all waiting for Beauty to realize that.

