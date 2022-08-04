Apple’s iPhone 14 may not cost an arm and leg – Here are all the details

The iPhone 14’s rumored price range indicates that it won’t be any more expensive than earlier iPhone models.

This is good news at a time when everything else seems to be getting more expensive due to inflation.

Reports have stated that the starting price of the iPhone 14 will remain at $799, the same as that of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12 that came before it.

It appears that Apple came to this decision despite rising production costs in an effort to motivate customers to upgrade.

Even though it’s positive to see a phone’s pricing remain stable over time, the iPhone 14’s situation is especially positive given that the rest of the lineup is expected to see price increases.

First off, there won’t be a follow-up to the iPhone 13 mini this autumn, which is now the cheapest model in the iPhone flagship range at $699. Instead, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max is expected, with a starting price of $899.

The normal Pro and Pro Max editions of the iPhone 14 Pro are reportedly seeing a $100 price rise. Since Apple is reportedly proposing significant modifications, including employing a new pill-and-punch hole notch design in place of a notch, adding a 48MP main camera, and adding an always-on display, it is debatable whether the cost will be worthwhile.

Unfortunately, the regular iPhone 14 doesn’t have many new rumored features.

Given that Apple is reportedly employing the same A15 chipset from the iPhone 13 series for the entry-level iPhone 14s rather than a new A16 processor, it’s possible that it won’t have the new notch design or even an improved chipset like usual.

It has been said, however, that the iPhone 14’s front camera will now auto-focus and feature a larger aperture for better low-light photos.

We anticipate the iPhone 14 series to be released in September, as is customary for iPhone releases. There’s still time for more information to surface before the September 13 Apple event.

