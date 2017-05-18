Microsoft to launch datacentre in Africa to boost economy

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Software giant, Microsoft, has announced plans to establish datacenter in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa.

This announcement continues the on ongoing investments in Africa, where organizations are using currently available cloud and mobile services as a platform for innovation in health care, agriculture, education, and entrepreneurship.

The new investment is expected to provide highly available, scalable, and secure cloud services across Africa with the option of data residency in South Africa.

The new cloud regions would offer enterprise-grade reliability and performance combined with data residency to help enable the tremendous opportunity for economic growth, and increase access to cloud and internet services for organisations and people across the African continent.

“We’re excited by the growing demand for cloud services in Africa and their ability to be a catalyst for new economic opportunities.

“With cloud services ranging from intelligent collaboration to predictive analytics, the Microsoft Cloud delivered from Africa will enable developers to build new and innovative apps, customers to transform their businesses, and governments to better serve the needs of their citizens,” Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud and Enterprise Group, Microsoft Corp, said.