[The Church Blog] #76HoursPraise: The Global Phenomenon of 76 hours Praise comes to an end

The 6th edition of the annual worship concert organised by the celebration of the birth anniversary of Pastor E.A Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide has ended. The event kicked off with electrifying praise on February 26 and ended on March 1.

Talking on the future of the project, Dare Adeboye, son of Pastor Adeboye, says the program will go on for as long as Pastor Adeboye is alive and that the program reaches all the nations of the world where the Redeemed Christian Church of God is established.

Themed the Great Redeemer, the 76-hour-long session was opened by Bukola Bekes popularly known for her Olori Kokoro song who, in her usual fashion at previous sessions of the Marathon Messiah Praise spent the first few minutes to charge the atmosphere, praying in tongues. Other ministers at the sessions included Nathaniel Bassey, Olumide Iyun, Tosin Bee, Odunayo Aboderin, etc.

