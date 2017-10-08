Monkeypox not caused by free medical services in affected areas – FG

The Federal Government has dismissed reports that the outbreak of Monkeypox resulted from free government medical services in the affected areas.

What happened:

Eleven people had been confirmed to have the virus in Bayelsa State while 49 others were quarantined.

A doctor and a minor were later released in the state after undergoing treatment.

The virus was also reported in Akwa Ibom.

What is happening:

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said Nigerians should disregard the report.

He said, ” The Federal Government has not conducted any free medical service or care in either Bayelsa or Rivers state, as alleged in the fake report being circulated. So that could not have been the cause of the outbreak of Monkey Pox in both states.

“Monkey Pox is a virus found only in monkeys and it is rare in human beings. It belongs to the same family as Chicken Pox and Smallpox.

”It is suspected that someone may have contacted it by eating monkey meat, thus triggering the current outbreak.”