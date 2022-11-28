More Customers win N2.5 million in Union Bank’s Ongoing Save & Win Palli Promo 2

Lagos, NIGERIA: Union Bank has rewarded five lucky customers with N500,000 each in the first quarterly draw of the ongoing Save & Win Palli Promo 2. In a recent draw held at the Bank’s head office, the winners namely Angela Alaekwe, Achile Abimaje, Onome Tina, Stephen Cephas, and Okoye E.S. were chosen randomly through a transparent, digital live draw monitored by relevant regulatory bodies.

Two sets of 50 customers respectively also won N105,000 each for the August and September monthly draws conducted alongside the quarterly draw.

Speaking on the draw, Head Retail Banking and Digital, Lola Cardoso reiterated the Bank’s consistent efforts to give back to customers. She said,

“Union Bank is excited to give back to our customers through the Save & Win Palli Promo 2, which is one of the many ways we are offering support to Nigerians at this time. This promo presents a wonderful opportunity to reward our customers in ways that matter and foster a savings culture among Nigerians. Union Bank will continue to deliver products and services that enable our customers to achieve their personal and business goals.”

Save & Win Palli Promo 2 is a nationwide campaign aimed at rewarding customers with cash prices and other exciting gifts worth over N55,000,000. The goal is to encourage and promote a healthy savings culture. The promo is open to new and existing customers who save a minimum amount of N10,000 monthly.

Savers who qualify to participate in the monthly draws stand a chance to win N105,000 each, while five more winners would go home with N500,000 each in the second and final quarterly draw that will hold later in the year. One lucky customer would win the star price of N5 million during the grand finale set to hold in December 2022 alongside other consolation prices.

Union Bank customers can continue to top up their savings in multiples of N10,000 to increase their chances of winning in the draws.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts or walk into any Union Bank branch. To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or also visit any of Union Bank’s branches across the country.

