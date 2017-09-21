We must not allow another civil war in Nigeria | Ohanaeze leader says

President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo has said the country must not be allowed to experience another civil war.

Nwodo said this on Thursday when he paid a visit to Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto.

“Yes, our country is facing a trying ‎period, but we should not, under any circumstance, allow the experience of another civil war to happen again. We should not allow personal emotions to undermine our national unity,” Nwodo said.

“In the same vein, ‎I came with the assurances of Southeast governors that any Igbo who wants to kill a northerner, should first kill them.”

He commended Sa’ad Abubakar, sultan of Sokoto, who “in the ‎ongoing ethnic tensions, portrayed himself as a father by stating recently that ‘whoever wants to attack the Igbos, should attack him, first”.