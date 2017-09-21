We must not allow another civil war in Nigeria | Ohanaeze leader says

President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo has said the country must not be allowed to experience another civil war.
Nwodo said this on Thursday when he paid a visit to Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto.
“Yes, our country is facing a trying period, but we should not, under any circumstance, allow the experience of another civil war to happen again. We should not allow personal emotions to undermine our national unity,” Nwodo said.
“In the same vein, I came with the assurances of Southeast governors that any Igbo who wants to kill a northerner, should first kill them.”
He commended Sa’ad Abubakar, sultan of Sokoto, who “in the ongoing ethnic tensions, portrayed himself as a father by stating recently that ‘whoever wants to attack the Igbos, should attack him, first”.
Ahmadu Bello, Tafawa Balewa, Zachariah Maimalari’s Souls must be allowed to rest in perfect PEACE, Hence 30 months madness will be a huge child play, BIAFRA IS DEAD, BURIED, R I P, HISTORY, AND HEREBY CEASES TO EXIST. ARE 30 MILLION INDIGENOUS PEOPLE OF SOUTH EAST STATES READY TO RETURN TO THEIR SOUTH EAST STATE AND AGITATE FOR BIAFRA- THE ANSWER IS NO..IMAGINE HOW MANY LIVES REPRISAL ATTACK WOULD HAVE CLAIMED NOW..IS HIGH TIME THOSE AGITATING FOR BIAFRAUD MUST PAY THEIR QUOTA OF OKOTIE EBOH/SAMUEL AKINTOLA/AHMADU BELLO/ TAFAWA BALEWA- WHILE NNAMDI AZIKIWE, MICHAEL OKPARA, AKANU IBIAM, ALL SMILING WATCHING