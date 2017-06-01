Navy to investigate clash with police in Calabar

The Nigerian Navy has said an investigation has begun to ascertain the cause of the incident between the Navy and Police in Calabar.

The Director of Information, Nigerian Navy (NN), Navy Captain Suleman Dahun, said in a telephone interview with NAN that it was an unfortunate incidence that led to the loss of lives and property.

Dahun said everything would be put in place to ensure there is not repeat of such incident.

The clash between the two security outfits was caused by a disagreement between a police traffic officer and a naval officer at a traffic light in Akim neighbourhood, downtown, Calabar, around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

“By 8 p.m., it had developed into a deadly riot, with suspected naval officers attacking a police divisional headquarters, killing three officers and injuring others after setting the facility alight.

“A naval officer sustained gunshot wounds from suspected police fire. No inmates escaped during the fracas,’’ police said.