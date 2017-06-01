The YNaija Tracklist: Abducted Reps member released | JAMB releases 1,606,901 results | More stories

From the papers, a tracklist.

Abducted House of Reps member released  – YNaija

UTME 2017: JAMB releases 1,606,901 results, supplementary exam to take placeYNaija

Doctors, security officers clash in LUTH (WATCH)YNaija

Reps to probe 5-day-old company awarded multi-billion naira contractYNaija

Navy investigates clash with police in CalabarYNaija

How masquerades invaded mosque, attacked worshippers in EkitiVanguard

Teachers will retire at 65 soon, Dogara saysNAN

FG uncovers massive fraud in N’Delta Ministry projectsPunch

Clinton taunts Trump: ‘People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe’  Politico

Trump bailing on the Paris agreement would be a middle finger to the worldCNN

 

 

