The YNaija Tracklist: Abducted Reps member released | JAMB releases 1,606,901 results | More stories

From the papers, a tracklist.
Abducted House of Reps member released – YNaija
UTME 2017: JAMB releases 1,606,901 results, supplementary exam to take place – YNaija
Doctors, security officers clash in LUTH (WATCH) – YNaija
Reps to probe 5-day-old company awarded multi-billion naira contract – YNaija
Navy investigates clash with police in Calabar – YNaija
How masquerades invaded mosque, attacked worshippers in Ekiti – Vanguard
Teachers will retire at 65 soon, Dogara says – NAN
FG uncovers massive fraud in N’Delta Ministry projects – Punch
Clinton taunts Trump: ‘People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe’ – Politico
Trump bailing on the Paris agreement would be a middle finger to the world – CNN
Follow @ynaija on Twitter