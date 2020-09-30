Netflix is celebrating Nigeria’s Independence with its ‘Naija to the World’ collection

On 1 October, Netflix will mark the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence Day by introducing the ‘Naija to the World’ collection on the service – a curated content collection that highlights Nigerian storytellers and talent who have elevated Nigeria’s creative industry recognition around the world.

The collection can be found on netflix.com/naijatotheworld (or search ‘Naija to the World’ on the service) and will be available globally, featuring over 90 Nigerian films and series starring some of Nigeria’s most prolific talent both behind and in front of the camera. The titles have been curated into various rows to make it easy for members to discover stories that suit whatever mood they’re in. These include Critically-Acclaimed Nigerian Films, Nollywood Thrillers, Nollywood Romantic Films, Nollywood Comedies, Nollywood Crime Films, Nollywood Dramas and Nigerian Screen Queens with film featuring Nigeria’s lead actresses like Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli, Zainab Balogun, Funke Akindele, Kehinde Bankole to name a few.

As the world’s leading entertainment service, Netflix is in a unique position to showcase local talent and stories made by Nigerians to members around the world in 190 countries. “Nigerian storytellers have long been successful in telling great stories – these stories are now travelling far beyond Africa and are loved by audiences in different parts of the world,” says Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s Director of Licensing and Co-productions in Africa. “We’re excited to bring this curated collection that will allow our members around the world to celebrate Nigerian storytellers and talent and enjoy their great stories that showcase the rich Nigeria culture, traditions,food, music, fashion, lifestyle and history.”

Along with a wide variety of best-in-class library content across genres, members will also have access to new titles that will join the Naija to the World collection this October. Journey of an African Colony; The Making of Nigeria, a new docu-series from Nigeria-based Quramo Productions will make its timely debut on the service globally on 1 October. The seven-part docu-series will take Netflix members on a journey of Nigeria’s history from colonization, its part in world history and its march to independence. The documentary is produced by Quramo Productions in association with Nemsia Films and is led by Executive Producer Gbemi Shasore, directed by BB Sasore and produced by Funmbi Ogunbanwo.

Another much-anticipated new titlemaking its global premiere on the service on 2 October is Òlòtūré from Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife studios which tells the story of a young female journalist who goes undercover as a prostitute to expose a human trafficking syndicate. What she finds is a world of exploited women and ruthless violence. Òlòtūré is directed by Kenneth Gyang and the cast of this crime drama includes Sharon Ooja, Omowunmi Dada, Omoni Oboli, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Wofai Fada and more.

Not only is the collection packed with stories from a great diversity of actors, directors, and producers, but there’s also something for everyone. Netflix invites you to immerse yourself in Nigerian stories and celebrate with the Nigerian heroes of entertainment on the service. We know they have many more stories to tell.