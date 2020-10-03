Nigeria At 60: GOtv Celebrates Nigeria With “LOVE IT, Naija” Campaign

GOtv joins Nigerians in celebrating Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary with the launch of the “LOVE IT Naija” campaign. The campaign which was pushed with the hashtag, #Naijawelove extols the resilience of Nigerians and the journey as one indivisible country by taking us down memory lane with iconic moments in Nigeria’s history.

The campaign draws attention to moments and people that distinguish Nigeria as a truly united nation. From Nigerians who have made a mark on the international scene, great sporting moments in history, unique style of music, culture, food and dance, the “LOVE IT Naija” campaign commemorates the impact Nigeria has on the African continent and the world.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said: “We are proud to associate with Nigeria on this occasion of its diamond jubilee. Through our various television programmes and initiatives, GOtv has continued to be at the forefront of showcasing and promoting the indomitable spirit of Nigerians, who are excelling in different endeavours such as entertainment, sport, business and entrepreneurship.”

GOtv continues to showcase the Nigerian culture on the Africa Magic channels- AM Epic, AM Yoruba, AM Family- with a variety of great popular Nigerian series and top-notch dramas such as The Johnsons, Halita, Ajoche and so much more.

GOtv is a proudly Nigerian brand that stands firm as an enabler of the Nigerian spirit. It has been able to create jobs for over 6,000 young Nigerians with the Sabiman initiative, a door-to-door customer service scheme that ensures subscribers enjoy maximum value from its service.

The commitment to the development of the Nigerian youth through sports is evidenced by the GOtv Boxing Night initiative which is an effort to revive boxing and return Nigeria to its place on the global boxing map.

From mouth-watering movies, great sporting action, romantic telenovelas, action dramas, top-notch entertaining kiddies content and many more, GOtv remains an irresistible, easily accessible, friendly and preferred option for quality entertainment.

Viewers can get to watch their favourite local shows, football leagues, other specials and more importantly LOVE IT on GOtv.