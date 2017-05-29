‘Nigeria belongs to all of us’ | Osinbajo says in Democracy Day speech

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria “belongs to all of us.”

Osinbajo said this in his Democracy Day speech in the early hours of Monday.

He said it was normal for grievances to occur when pursuing our dreams but such should not give rise to hate speech and violence.

According to him, “As we all daily preoccupy ourselves with pursuing the Nigerian dream, which is the desire to better Nigerians’ lives and circumstances vigorously and honestly, it is inevitable that grievances and frustrations will arise from time to time.

“This is normal. What is not normal, or acceptable, is employing these frustrations as justification for indulging in discrimination or hate speech or hateful conduct of any kind, or for seeking to undermine by violent or other illegal means the very existence of the sovereign entity that has brought us all together as brothers and sisters and citizens.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us. No one person or group of persons is more important or more entitled than the other in this space that we all call home. And we have a responsibility to live in peace and harmony with one another, to seek peaceful and constitutional means of expressing our wishes and desires, and to resist all who might seek to sow confusion and hatred for their own selfish interests.”