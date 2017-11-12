Nigeria Police rated worst in the world, NPF rejects rating

The World Security and Police Index International (WISPI) has rated the Nigeria Police Force as the worst police organisation in the world.

In its report, WISPI said the NPF has been unable to handle internal security challenges.

The report was released by the International Police Science Association and the Institute for Economics and Peace based on the assessment of 127 countries.

The indices used in the assessment include capacity, process, legitimacy and outcomes.

WISPI said the NPF performed worst on all the four parameters with a score of 0.255 ranking 127 below Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda and Pakistan.

According to the report, “There are 219 police officers for every 100,000 Nigerians, well below both the index median of 300, and the sub-Saharan Africa region average of 268. This limits the capacity of the force to measure up to its law and order mandate.

“In terms of process, legitimacy and outcomes, the story is not different which makes the Force fall short of the required standard.”

Police rejects rating:

However, the Nigerian Police Force has the report is misleading and lacks empirical evidence.

Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement, said NPF had been rated the best in United Nations peace-keeping operations in the world.

He said, “Currently, the Nigeria Police Force is one of the only two African delegates representing the whole of Africa continent on the executive committee of Interpol, a position the Force attained based on high performance, merit and sustained track records.”