Nigerian comedy may actually be a money bag and we don’t know

Accusations have been flying around recently that content creators – the comedy category – may be engaged in illicit activities that has given them the financial capacity to “roll with the big boys.”

The allegations have included stories of internet fraud, money laundering, drug peddling, etc. All of which no content creator has come out to refute or affirm.

The conversation is getting heated, and comparisons are made between content creators who are always in our faces, and the ones who “make only one skit and buy a house in Lekki.”

Sometimes, one ‘schools of thought’ assumes that the more popular content creators do not live a lavish lifestyle, so don’t display wealth like there’s a family wealth stored up in one basement.

The stronger side of the argument – “Skit makers are money launderers!!” – sit on the idea that the content creators are pipes for other influential Nigerians who want to move money around with suspicion.

To give a succinct response, in an interview with Tribune, popular comedian, Mr Funny (Oga Sabinus), said:

“The skit-making industry in Nigeria and in Africa is turning out to be like the oil market. With time, so many millionaires and billionaires will come out of the industry. It is also an industry the government should look into by empowering more people.”

An affirmation of the fact that content creators are a significant part of the creative industry, added to the fact that influencer marketing is bigger than before, and more brands see you he need to reach out to the audience through content creators who usually have the numbers and creativity.

Speaking with Premium Times, Josh2Funny said, “The skit industry is very big, the government and investors should open their eyes to it, now that it is still very young. Indeed, Nigerian entertainers are building a multi-billion dollar industry.”

Indeed, the way some of these skit-makers flaunt their exotic lifestyles, and cars on social media, you will think comedy skit making is the new money boom. Why not think that way though?

There are unconfirmed reports that there are content creators who charge a fee up to one million for one post, and there are other streams of income, including modelling, merch, etc.

“Money dey content creation, make we no lie,” you only have to be creative enough to gather a large audience and the catch the eyes of big brands.

Disclaimer: This does not mean content creators can make 150 million in such a short time to have the means to buy a house in Lekki.