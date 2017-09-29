Nigerian cows are the worst milk producers in the world – Ogbeh

Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh has said Nigeria cows are the worst milk producers in the world.

Ogbeh said this at the 79th anniversary of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, an average cow in the country produces less that one litre of milk per day compared to those from other countries where a cow could produce 100 litres per day.

He said moving cows from place to place was a major problem affecting meat and milk production in Nigeria.

“An average cow in the US drinks an average of 100 litres of water per day; but in Nigeria, I doubt whether a cow can get two litres of water per week,” Ogbeh added.