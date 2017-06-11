Nigerian Law School releases bar exam results

The Nigerian Law School has released final examination results conducted from April 22 to 28.

Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Mr Olarewaju Onadeko, (SAN), made this known in a statement on Saturday in Bwari, FCT.

He said 2,125 students participated at the examinations while 1,393 were successful.

According to him, candidates with conditional Pass are 196 while 596 failed.

A further breakdown of the results showed that candidates with Pass accounted for 65.6 per cent, those with conditional Pass represented 6. 4 per cent, while those who failed were 28 per cent.

Onadeko said that the ‘Call to the Bar’ ceremony for the successful candidates will hold on July 13 in Abuja.