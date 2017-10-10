‘Nigerian Navy announces date for recruitment’

The Nigerian Navy has commenced the process for recruitment of qualified Nigerian graduates through the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 25.



The Acting Director of Public Relations, Naval Headquarters, Navy Capt. Suleman Dahun disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, Daily Trust reports.

According to Dahun, the guidelines for the enlistment can be accessed on the Nigerian Navy Enlistment Portal – www.joinnigeriannavy.com which will be opened on October 11, for interested candidates to apply online.

He said interested applicants, who must be Nigerians by birth, should possess a minimum of Second Class Upper Division for first degree holders and Upper Credit for HND holders.

The director added that male applicants must not be less than 1.68 metres tall, while female applicants must not be less than 1.65 metres in height.

Dahun said applicants should be between 22 and 28 years by January 31, 2018, except for Imams and Chaplains who should not exceed 30 years by Jan. 31.