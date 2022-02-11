Valentine’s Day: ‘Ladies who extort men risk 20 years’ imprisonment’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Police officers, civilians dead as armed robbers attack bullion van

Six persons including two police officers have allegedly lost their lives as armed robbers attacked a bullion van at the Idi ape area in Ibadan, Oyo.

NAN reports that Ngozi Onadeko, commissioner of police in the state, confirmed the death of two police officers, saying they were shot in the neck. Onadeko said the officers killed one of the robbers but the corpse was taken away by the robbery gang.

‘Over 30,000 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have surrendered’

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, told journalists that over 30,000 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have so far surrendered.

“I have been witnessing gradual return of peace in Borno and I came to brief Mr President on the ongoing massive defection of Boko Haram members. This time around, we have also started witnessing the defection of ISWAP members,” he said.

Buhari promises to hold importers of dirty fuel accountable

President Buhari Thursday, weighed in on the fuel crisis ordering that producers and providers of the dirty fuel be held accountable for substandard services and products sold by them.

The President also directed the relevant government agencies to take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustices.

NDLEA seizes ₦2bn drug in containers from India at Lagos port

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted 40,250 kilograms of codeine worth over ₦2 billion imported in two 40-foot containers from India.

The drug bust comes on the heels of a similar seizure of 14,080 kilograms codeine syrup and 4,352.43 kilograms cold caps used to conceal the former in a 40-foot container imported from India, on February 2, 2022, at the Apapa Seaport.

Ladies who extort men risk 20 years’ imprisonment – lawyer says

As Valentine’s Day nears, a former publicity secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Douglas Ogbankwa, has warned ladies who extort men, saying they risked 20 years’ imprisonment.

In an interview, Douglas warned women against false representation aimed at extorting men during the celebration.

Douglas noted that “experiences by some male folks over the years, have shown that some ladies are deliberately poised for extortion during the Valentine season, all in the name of love.” According to him, ladies, who ignorantly carry out acts of deceit, broken promises or extortion may be held liable under the provisions of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act (419).