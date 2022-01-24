Labour intensifies efforts for nationwide protests | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

486 people killed across Nigeria in first three weeks of 2022

At least 486 people were killed in the first three weeks of 2022 by non-state actors across Nigeria, an average of 22 people a day, a Premium Times compilation of media reports shows.

Over 80 percent of the killings were carried out by terror groups that have terrorised the North-west and North-central zones while about 50 percent of the total killings occurred in Niger, North-central Nigeria.

Labour intensifies mobilisation for protests

Organised Labour has intensified consultations ahead of its Thursday nationwide rallies against the proposed removal of petroleum products subsidy.

Its Deputy President, Joe Ajaero, told The Nation at the weekend that letters had been sent to heads of the over 50 affiliates and state councils of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) asking them to host strategic meetings today on how to make the rallies successful.

But the Federal Government has faulted the planned rallies because it was yet to take a final decision on subsidy.

External reserves declines further to $40.39bn

Nigeria’s external reserves declined for the eleventh consecutive week to $40.39 billion last week.

The reserves had been on the downward trend since October 29, when it peaked at $41.828 billion, after 12 weeks accretion courtesy of the $4 billion Eurobond auction proceeds last September and surge in price of crude oil.

Yakasai argues for southern presidency

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has said the north should not retain power after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Yakasai the north’s agenda to rule Nigeria after President Buhari will be an injustice to the south.

“How can it be that it is always we the Northerners that will rule? There is no justice in this matter, we rule, they (South) rule that is justice.

“Even though we didn’t do much in all the years that the Northerners ruled, what will we say to the people? What will we show to the citizens of Nigeria that they benefited or will benefit in order for them to give us their votes?”

INEC commits to prevent underage voter registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its officials are under strict instruction not to register underage persons in the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief press secretary to the chairman of INEC, spoke Sunday, during a Twitter space discussion titled #TheConversationNigeria.

“It is even in our regulations and guidelines. If an officer of INEC perceives or suspects that the person standing before him or her is younger than 18, he is entitled to ask for proof of age before he or she registers that person.

“If that person is not prepared to produce that proof, he or she will not be registered.”