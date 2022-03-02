‘Nigerians volunteer to join Ukrainian military against Russia’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Senate passes bill to grant LG financial, administrative autonomy

The bills to grant full financial and administrative autonomy to local governments have been passed by the Senate.

The bills seek to amend the Constitution to repeal the state joint local government account and provide for a special account where all allocations due to the local government councils, from the federation account and state government, shall be paid.

In the bill, each local government council is to create and maintain its own special account to be called the Local Government Allocation Account into which all the allocations will be paid.

Labour minister is hopeful ASUU strike will soon be called off

Nigeria’s minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has again expressed hope that the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will soon be called off.

The minister, who spoke at the resumption of the conciliation meeting between the government and representatives of the lecturers’ union on Tuesday afternoon, said the meeting would end with “action” as demanded by the union.

The national president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, said the union had been engaging the government and had been signing a series of agreements within the past five years but most of the agreements were never implemented.

MC Oluomo responds to NURTW’s query

The Lagos chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, known as MC Oluomo, has responded to a query issued to him by the national headquarters for alleged insubordination.

In a letter, Akinsanya stated that he faithfully complied with the laws guiding the union’s operations, adding that he would “never do anything to tarnish the image of the union or bring the union back to the inglorious position of being branded as thugs and disturbers of the public peace in Lagos.”

On the appointment of Alhaji Azeez Abiola as chairman, Lagos NURTW Tricycle Operators, Akinsanya said Abiola was announced on February 9 in Abuja as one of the State Trustees and Chairman, Zone ‘C’ Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) of NURTW and not overall chairman of TOOAN in the state.

“But unfortunately, before we got back to Lagos, Abiola had been parading himself on social media as the new state chairman of TOOAN and posting a letter of an appointment I was not aware to that effect.”

MC Oluomo denied knowledge of intimidation or assault on Abiola or any of his supporters.

15th Headies to hold in Atlanta, Bentley for next rated act

The CEO, Ayo Animashaun, of the Headies Award have announced that the 15th edition will hold at the Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, United States of America.

He noted that the event will be televised by notable television and major streaming platforms including CNN and BBC1.

The organisers also announced that the winner of the next rated award category will go home with a brand new 2022 Bentley.

Nigerians volunteer to join Ukrainian military against Russia

About 115 young Nigerian men, Tuesday, offered to join Ukraine in its fight against Russia, Guardian Nigeria reports. The men, who besieged the Ukraine Embassy in Abuja, also put down their names in a register provided by the embassy.

The Second Secretary, Ukraine Embassy, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed the development, adding that no step had yet been taken to that effect.

The volunteers may have been responding to a recent call by Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, urging people around the world to join the fight.