Runda: Something from the book of Revelations

Since the emergence and popularity of the Afrobeats culture, it has become a norm for the music space to get saturated with talents that keep the movement going year in year out. A handful of these talents get to harness their full potential and stay atop their game till they are enlisted amongst the greats. Some others also get to prove their worth while others ride adrift the music for their alternate life ambitions.

Oluwapelumi Olorunda, popularly known as Runda, is ostensibly creeping into the spotlight as one of the chapters of the Afrobeats book of revelations for 2022. Although he had started his musical career a few years back, having released his first record in 2016, this year appears to be the one where he gets his shine in the faces of music lovers in the country.

Runda, who is signed to Lit Music Group, has shown himself to be a talented chap having collaborated with DJ Neptune on a song titled “Bembe” in 2020. In 2021, he also showcased his vocal range in a sonorous rendition of a cover of Davido’s smash hit, “Jowo”. This cover has, however, sparked immense attention to the name Runda, as it has garnered him well over two million streams and plays across all streaming platforms and has crafted him a fanbase that is particularly flooded with gen-z femmes who are in awe of his alluring lyrical knacks.

DJ Neptune X Runda – Bembe

As 2021 edged to its curtain falls, Runda hit the waves with another amazing release titled “Bam Bam” which he mentioned in an interview, to have been inspired by an ex. This song describes how his mistress, in her exquisite form, has enchanted him into a throttlehold. This fellow further flaunts, through his delicately elegiac music and imagery, the special bond he has with his female fans. He has also recently featured on a project curated by prolific producer, Rexxie, and his owned music production company, HITxLab.

Runda – Bam Bam Visualiser

It is less surprising why the music star is fast becoming a sensation on TikTok with hundreds of thousands of reels and videos being created by fans who appear to be enthralled by his songs.

Over the years, a reasonable number of thematic subjects have influenced the process of music creation in the Afrobeats scene but the African woman has undeniably been an excessively dominant one. It is no doubt an African woman is one to behold, thus the ease of theming a creative work with her radiance and splendour.

Albeit Runda treading the paths of his artistic predecessors in the industry, a number of distinctive features set him apart from the pool of new blood: the blend of his identity, lyrical composition and style.

His identity reveals a meek Gen-Z adolescent. The coolest-kid-on-the-block type without hassling to be noticed. His individuality also shows one with a tender character; the fairytale type of an African man who exemplifies all the traditional definitions of decency. However, when paying attention to the structure and composition of his lyrics, it is clear as day that his mind would be an interesting place to dwell in if it were a physical location. His ideas are highly descriptive of affection, coital affairs with a dab mix of a gangster. One you can call a “very good bad guy.”

We have, in the past, witnessed revelations such as Rema, Omah Lay and Fireboy DML who started out with their unique sounds and identity and have inscribed their names on the rock hearts of music lovers on the continent.

Runda – Jowo (Cover) Moreso, Speculations have also risen amongst observers, of a strong connection between Runda and Davido. We can easily assume that this is sparked by the acceptance of his remarkable “Jowo” cover. The fanbase of the Afrobeats heavyweight has shown desire in Runda and his admirers. Therefore, it can be said that the young superstar is on his way to similar glory.

Will he surpass? We’ll have to wait and see.

by Abimbola Fadunsin