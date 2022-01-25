Atiku committee explains why Southeast should wait another 5 years | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Buhari suspends fuel subsidy removal

The Nigerian government says it will retain fuel subsidy indefinitely and will work on amending the 2022 budget to provide funds for that purpose, the finance minister has said.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, said the government has realised the timing of its planned removal of petrol subsidy is “problematic”, and will worsen the suffering of Nigerians.

JAMB adds 2 subjects to UTME, announces exam date

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry (UTME/DE) registration will commence on February 12 and lasts until March 19, 2022.

JAMB has also added ‘Computer Studies’ and ‘Physical and Health Education’ to the 23 existing UTME subjects, making the number of the new available subjects to be 25.

In the timeline of events, the board announced that the “Mock examination holds on April 20, 2022. UTME holds from April 20 to 30, 2022”.

Kano revokes operational licences of private schools

The Kano Government Monday revoked the certificates of operation of all private schools in the state for revalidation.

The Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, hinged the decision by the state government on the murder of Hanifa Abubakar, a five-year-old pupil of Noble Kids Comprehensive College allegedly killed by the proprietor of the school.

FG accuses Nigerians of sabotaging social investment programmes

The National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), Dr. Umar Buba Bindir, has raised the alarm that its social investment programmes are being sabotaged by Nigerians.

Bindir stated that “some people, who are to oversee the conditional cash transfer, are exploiting the ignorance of the beneficiaries. Under the school feeding programme, we have received reports of some women, who are engaged to cook for the children, who give them less than what they are supposed to give and sometimes, poor quality food.

“It is the same thing with the N-Power programme. We engage young Nigerians to teach children in schools, pay them ₦30,000 monthly, but they don’t go to the schools.”

Atiku Committee suggests South East should wait for another five years

Chairman of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Technical Committee, Raymond Dokpesi, yesterday, said the South-East should wait for another five years till 2027 to produce the president of Nigeria.

He argued that waiting till 2027 would afford the North the opportunity to complete former President Umaru Musa Y’Ardua’s tenure, who died in office and was succeeded by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said Atiku would serve only one term of four years from 2023, during which he would right the many wrongs in the country.