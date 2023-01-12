Nigerians have no business seeking greener pastures overseas – Tinubu; CBN bankrupt of ideas – Shehu Sani | 5 Things That Should Matter Today￼

Nigerians have no business seeking greener pastures overseas – Tinubu

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Nigerians have no business seeking greener pastures overseas – Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the country is so blessed that her citizens need not seek greener pastures elsewhere.

The former Lagos State governor also said some Nigerians who flew overseas for greener pastures ended up facing hardships.

Tinubu made the statement on Wednesday while addressing a campaign rally in Enugu.

“Those who are running overseas are suffering. We have been there. Anybody who tells you that you cannot do something, pray you can do it,’’ he said.

He added that if the Igbos collaborated with his expected government, he would make the geopolitical zone a manufacturing hub and make Enugu an industrial hub greater than what it is today.

CBN bankrupt of ideas – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former politician in Nigeria, claims that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has run out of ideas.

The redesign of the naira and the ban on cash withdrawals, according to Senator Sani, were ineffective in achieving their goals.

On Wednesday, he posted the declaration using his verified Twitter account.

According to the former congressman, the CBN’s decision to stop accepting international credit card payments in naira has not considerably increased the value of our native currency.

He wrote: “Cash withdrawal restrictions, redesigning of the naira, raiding bureau de change shops, China currency swap and suspension of international cards transactions on the Naira has all FAILED to significantly improve the value of our local currency. The CBN is bankrupt of ideas.”

Over 30,000 APC members defect to PDP in Katsina

In Sandamu and Maiadua Local Government Area of Katsina State, over 30,000 politicians, predominantly from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday.

During their campaigning in the region on Wednesday, the Director-General of the Atiku Lado Campaign Council, Mustapha Inuwa, and one of the party’s factional chairman, Lawal Magaji, welcomed the defectors into the PDP.

Dr. Mustapha, the former secretary to the Katsina State government, addressed the rally’s large gathering of supporters and highlighted some of the defectors’ major characters.

Alhaji Shaibu Danjuma, Maamuda Ado, Sabiu Uli, and Maria Lawal, a woman leader from the area, were among the defectors.

The decampees’ decision to reject the APC was praised by the former secretary to the Katsina State government, who called it shrewd and audacious.

The defectors were praised by Mustapha for their bravery and told they wouldn’t regret their choice.

He also asked them to maintain their fortitude in the effort to put an end to the hardship that the APC-led government had sparked nationwide over the previous seven years, promising that it would do so in the following 44 days.

In the same vein, the Lado/Atiku Campaign Director General commended the PDP’s followers for their love of the party and its candidates, especially Sen. Yakubu Lado for governor and Ahmed Baba Kaita for the Daura District Senate seat. ,

“The pool of supporters at the rally were there on their own free will and not compelled like in APC,” claims the former SSG turned Katsina PDP Campaign DG.

Obasanjo and Atiku’s fight started after chopping Nigeria’s money’ – Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday aimed a dig at former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his erstwhile Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu spoke at the Michael Okpara Square in Enugu during a presidential campaign rally of the APC.

Obasanjo had a few days ago endorsed Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party for the number one position in the country.

But in his speech, Tinubu said both Obasanjo, Atiku and his party, PDP, should be ashamed of themselves.

While hailing the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for completing the second Niger Bridge, Tinubu said, “They didn’t do it for 16 years, they chop your money, abused themselves.

“You know whom I am talking about? I don’t want to abuse them, but I can refer to something.

“OBJ and Atiku, when they finished chopping the money, they started abusing one another, you took much, I took much, they danced naked in Wuse Market in Abuja. Don’t believe them anymore.”

He urged the people of Enugu and the entire South-East to trust him with their votes, assuring that it would lead to economic boom in the area.

“As you pray, be ready to sacrifice for Nigeria. Here you are, if the federal government partners with you, if you elect me as the President and we work together, we can site the industrial hub for Enugu, industrial hub for Imo, for Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, build seaports, fabricating engines.

“Enugu will become an industrial hub greater than before. There will be jobs for all of you. You have the edible mineral resources to propel economic recovery. You are all equally an agricultural powerhouse that can produce many cash crops, even before now you were producing flowers and exporting them. All you need is to partner with the federal government. Let’s work together.”

At the rally were Governors Dave Umahi and Hope Uzodinma of Ebonyi and Imo States, respectively, Senator Andy Uba, the Enugu State Chairman of APC, Barr. Ugo Agballah, the party’s guber candidate, Mr. Uche Nnaji, among others.

Jigawa APC guber ticket battle: Supreme Court fixes Jan 13 for judgment

The All Progressives Congress, APC’s, governorship ticket in Jigawa State is in question, and the Supreme Court on Wednesday in Abuja set Friday, January 13 for the rendering of a decision.

After hearing arguments from parties in the appeal filed by Farouk Adamu Aliyu, a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, and the cross-appeal by Umar Namadi, the current Deputy Governor of the state, a five-member panel of the court’s justices, led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, set the date for judgment.

Aliyu is contesting the November 4, 2022 decision of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, which dismissed his prior appeal and affirmed Namadi’s election as the APC’s governorship candidate in Jigawa State. Aliyu’s appeal is designated SC/1453/2022.

In a unanimous decision issued on November 4, a three-member panel chaired by Justice Ita Mbaba dismissed Aliyu’s appeal against the decision rendered on September 13, 2022, by Justice Hassan Dikko of the Federal High Court, Dutse, for lack of merit.

Aliyu lacked locus standi to sue, among other things, according to Justice Dikko, who also stated that Aliyu failed to support his claims with reliable proof.

Namadi is contesting a portion of the Court of Appeal ruling that overturned the trial court’s ruling that Aliyu had locus standi to file the lawsuit because it did not meet the criteria for a pre-election case in the cross-appeal brought by Lateef Fagbemi.

On Wednesday, Lateef Fagbemi, the attorney for Namadi, adopted his client’s brief and pleaded with the supreme court to reject Aliyu’s appeal in favor of his client’s cross-appeal.

Fagbemi claimed that because Aliyu’s appeal resulted “from an action illegally structured,” the Appeal Court erred in asserting jurisdiction over it.

Onyechi Ikpeazu, Aliyu’s attorney, presented a different argument and asked the court to grant his client’s appeal.