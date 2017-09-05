Nigerians must feel the impact of exit from recession – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigerians will soon feel the impact of coming out of recession.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, quoted him as saying this on Tuesday in his country home of Daura, Katsina State while receiving the president of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.

He said the real gain should be improved conditions for Nigerians.

Responding to questions from journalists, Buhari said, “Certainly I should be happy for what it is worth. I am looking forward to ensuring that the ordinary Nigerian feels the impact.’’

Buhari added that more work needed to be done to improve the growth rate.

“Until coming out of recession translates into meaningful improvement in peoples’ lives, our work cannot be said to be done,” he said.