Nigeria’s debt rises 8.3% to N31trn in 3 months, Gana: “Army learnt no lesson from murder of Boko Haram founder” | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Senator representing Benue North-East, Gabriel Suswam, has condemned Tuesday’s killing of Terwase Akwaza, better known as Gana alleged to be the most wanted criminal in the state.

The former Benue Governor in a statement on Wednesday, noted that security operatives are yet to learn any lesson from the crisis triggered by the killing of Mohammed Yusuf, founder of the Boko Haram sect, adding that by killing Gana, the opportunity to learn “vital lessons” about the structure of crime in the state has been lost.

“The lessons of the Boko Haram escalation after a similar murder of its leader are still here with us. If this method is accepted as a norm in our country, there will be no need for laws and courts. “We stand to benefit more by subjecting suspects to due process of the law. Information extracted from a living Gana would have helped security agents get to the root of activities of criminals,” the senator said.

Nigeria’s debt rises 8.3% to N31trn in 3 months – DMO

The Debt Management Office (DMO), has put the nation’s (federal government, the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory) total public debt stock at N31.009 trillion or $85.897 billion, as at June 31, 2020, presenting a 8.3 percent rise from N28.628 trillion as at March 31, 2020.

According to a release by the DMO Tuesday, the increase in the Debt Stock by N2.381 Trillion or USD6.593 Billion was accounted for by the USD3.36 Billion Budget Support Loan from the International Monetary Fund, New Domestic Borrowing to finance the Revised 2020 Appropriation Act including the issuance of the N162.557 Billion Sukuk, and Promissory Notes issued to settle Claims of Exporters.

“The DMO expects the Public Debt Stock to grow as the balance of the New Domestic Borrowing is raised and expected disbursements are made by the World Bank, African Development Bank and the Islamic Development Bank which were arranged to finance the 2020 Budget,” the report explained.

Replace striking doctors with NYSC members – FG tells public hospitals

Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has asked heads of Federal Government hospitals to employ the services of doctors, who are currently undergoing the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), to ensure that there was no break in medical delivery.

Ehanire made the statement on Wednesday in reaction to the nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), protesting the non-payment of their COVID-19 hazard allowance.

“The Federal Ministry of Health finds it necessary to ensure measures are put in place to mitigate the effect of this strike on the generality of our populace by directing the CMDs/MDs of our federal tertiary hospitals to immediately do the following: COVlD-19 treatment outlets should continue to function as before. Emergency services should continue to run as before. Routine services should be maintained with consultants, NYSC doctors. Locum staffers to be brought in when and where necessary to forestall services disruption when applicable and affordable,” he said.

COVID-19: We’ve spent N20bn on health workers’ allowance- FG

Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has dismissed allegations that the federal government is not committed to the welfare of health workers, stressing that the government is taking steps to meet up with the demands of the striking health workers.

Speaking on the allowance of health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic during Channels Television’s breakfast show on Wednesday, Mamora said “we have been able to disburse close to N20 billion and I repeat close to N20 billion. So, to now say nothing has been done, that is not true,” he said.

The statement is coming on the heels of the nationwide indefinite strike embarked upon Monday by doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), following government’s failure to meet their demands on unpaid salaries, non-payment of hazard allowance and a dearth of personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals, among others, made in June.

NCDC confirms 176 new COVID-19 cases

176 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-40

Lagos-34

Plateau-26

Enugu-14

Delta-12

Ogun-12

Ondo-9

Oyo-8

Ekiti-6

Ebonyi-4

Adamawa-2

Nasarawa-2

Kwara-2

Rivers-2

Edo-1

Osun-1

Bauchi-1 55,632 confirmed

43,610 discharged

1,070 deaths pic.twitter.com/9zY4P3c985 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 9, 2020