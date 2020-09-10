You don’t know too | The Daily Vulnerable

by Kara C.

So much happens that we don’t see.

The editor who’s taking forever with your story is dealing with a health crisis.

The friend who never responded to your text is watching his relationship crumble.

The boss who’s distant and moody is considering quitting and moving to Vermont.

You don’t know. You can’t know.

You can ask. But even still, it’s impossible to truly know.

Just as they don’t know what you’re going through.

What’s the solution?

We can be decent. We can be generous. We can be kind.

We can understand, even when it’s hard.

