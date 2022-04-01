NIPOST launches e-commerce services, but is in the news for alleged missing item

The Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) March 15, 2022, said it had left analogue operations behind and embraced technological solutions to bring quality services to Nigerians.

Postmaster-General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, while speaking at the unveiling of POSTAGY, a new logistics application, in Lagos, said NIPOST had moved with the global trend in businesses and is coming up with fresh ideas and solutions that would make transactions easy to all.

Adewusi said, “The well-crafted technology will, over time, be operational throughout the federation. From today, operations begin in Lagos and will further be extended to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and then to other states of the federation.”

The Postmaster-General of the Federation, who was represented at the event by NIPOST’s Director of Operations, Victor Udughele, said the new innovation had also culminated in another strategic partnership with Hamabreeze Limited pioneer motorbikes, already enrolled on the “POSTAGY CAPTAIN” app and waiting to deliver orders.

POSTAGY is a mobile solution platform that enables the fulfillment of both offline and online purchases of merchandise. The applications are available for download on Apple Store and Google Play Store as POSTAGY and POSTAGY CAPTAIN.

While POSTAGY is the App that enables users to order, track and pay for a preferred vehicle, POSTAGY CAPTAIN is an app for the vehicle drivers where orders are received and fulfilled. Interested vehicle owners can download this app and sign up for free.

General Manager, e-Commerce of NIPOST, Oladapo Adekunle, who spoke on the technicalities of the new innovation, added that the new mobile application was developed by its partner – e-Gate Egypt.

Today, NIPOST says it has introduced new products and services for effective service delivery in the country.

Adewusi disclosed this on Friday, at the ongoing 33rd Enugu International Trade Fair in Enugu.

“These financial services help individuals, institutions and corporate bodies to send money locally and internationally while E- commerce allows customers to move their household items,” he explained.

In other news, NIPOST has been accused, again, of delivering packages without the content of the package.

A man has reported on Twitter accusing NIPOST of misplacing an iPhone 13 Pro-max that was sent to him from the United States.

He affirmed that the parcel was sent by his wife from US since March 16, before he got a call on Thursday from NIPOST/EMS asking him to come and pick it up.

The man wrote on his Twitter handle, @Ezevictorr: “This country is going down the slope fast. After waiting over two weeks for an international parcel sent by my wife since the 16th of March to arrive, I got a call from Nipost/EMS yesterday asking me to come pick it up.

“On getting to NIPOST office here in Asaba, I was told that there was a discrepancy on one of my parcels and I was given a letter handwritten by an Ems Nigeria official claiming that my parcel arrived torn and that the iPhone 13 pro max which was declared by EMS America to be in the box wasn’t found in it.

“I don’t even know how to process this whole thing or even where to begin pursuing this case. Attached to this thread is the letter, the receipt declaring my phone stolen, and EMS America label declaring that one phone was put in the box.”

“Please guys help me retweet until it gets to the right channel because I don’t even know what to do at this point,” he added.

Nigerians react:

NIPOST @NipostNgn must fish out the culprit that tampered with & stole from @Ezevictorr's parcel?



If you are tired, close down. Are you guys not tired of shame you are bringing on postal service in Nigeria?@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @officialEFCC @fccpcnigeria @DrJoeAbah https://t.co/kK4oP4tY8d — Ayemojubar.js 𓃵 (@ayemojubar) April 1, 2022

You have over 800k to buy iphone 13 pro max, at most just 70k would have delivered it to your door step via DHL without such touching story… Some times let's learn how to spend wisely. — OnuWiz Okpanachi (@onuwiz) April 1, 2022