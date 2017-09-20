Is Nnamdi Kanu retreating or retiring?

by Alexander O. Onukwue



Apparently, the leader of the Indigenous Group of Biafra has been away without leave for nearly a week.

His lawyer, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor says he last spoke with him on the 14th of September and suspects that his client may have been taken away or killed by the Nigerian Army. There is not much by way of substance in his claim other than conjecture on a supposed raid by soldiers on Kanu’s home.

There is every chance that Kanu is alive and that should be the basic assumption and expectation. The Nigerian Army had not gone to the South East to capture or kill Kanu and have made no such declarations even as the Python Dance II, much as it has been agitated against, proceeds.

What seems more probable is that the Ipob leader has chosen to take some time to reflect on his journey so far, while making plans for his next move. A free man since April, Kanu has traversed the South East from his native Umuahia were he has received thousands of supporters and special guests, to Owerri (Imo State) and Umuleri in Anambra state. Kanu’s popularity has soared in the past five months with more persons declaring support for him, some as worshippers and others as ready to be his wife for free.

Some reports have it that Kanu could be away from the country at present, and that would not be unreasonable, giving that his family has remained in the United Kingdom all through these periods of his soaring campaigns. Kanu may have snuck out to get some family time while scheming on new strategies to push his and Ipob’s agenda further. The tale of his killing by the Nigerian Army will surely be doing his reputation no harm amongst his people; the accidental hero needs all the press he can get.

But will Kanu resurface again? And this is not a question regarding whether he is dead or alive, but as to his conviction in continuing with the Ipob mission. Crusaders hardly take breaks when no meaningful achievements have been recorded. Following pressures from South Eastern Governors – with whom he should have met but cancelled – it could be that the morale is weakening.