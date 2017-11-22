No one will endorse Buhari as APC’s sole candidate – Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said the ruling party has not endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari as its sole candidate for the 2019 Presidential election.

Tinubu said this on Wednesday after a closed meeting with the leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, the Afenifere in Ondo State.

What Tinubu said:

Tinubu said the party will follow democratic process in choosing its flagbearer for the election.

He added that Buhari believes in due process and would want it to be followed.

Tinubu said, “No governors can appropriate the power of endorsement to themselves. Buhari is a believer in the process. The Buhari, I know, believes in the rule of law. We wanted him even before the last convention and primary of the party and Akeredolu is here standing with me, he was not the governor then. He was one of the leading delegates that voted properly and Buhari was a clear winner.

He added, “We followed all the constitutional provision and an individual or group’s opinion does not really matter at this stage, Buhari will want a normal process. Buhari that, I know, who says he will lose at any convention? But if the national body, the NEC (National Executive Committee) and all of us as members endorsed him as our single candidate, we will not be violating INEC regulations, we will not be violating our party constitution.

“What you are hearing is just a campaign by other people who might like to do so. Buhari has not excluded anybody, and he has not infringed on anybody’s ambition if there is. We can not be sycophantic about it.”