North Korea must be stopped | 5 things we learnt from President Buhari’s #UNGA speech

Moments ago, President Muhammadu Buhari delivered a speech at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. Not known for his oratory skills, Buhari who spoke few minutes after U.S. president, Donald Trump, had a few words for his fellow world leaders on the situation in North Korea.

The president who took a slight turn from Trump’s veiled threat to Kim Jong Un’s country asserted that the UN Security Council must use “all necessary pressure and diplomatic efforts” to ensure a “peaceful resolution of the crisis”.

Here are five things we learned from Buhari’s #UNGA speech.

1. North Korea is a threat to international peace and must be stopped

Buhari while speaking said Kim Jong Un’s ” accelerated nuclear programme” is “the most pressing threat to international peace and security today”. Comparing it to the 1962 Cuban missile, Buhari said if necessary action is not taken, the crisis may have a similar proportion to that of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the Second World War.

2. Buhari is grateful to the international community for the Boko Haram war

The president who took over a ragtag military low on weapons and morale expressed his gratitude to the international community for its assistance in helping Nigeria and its neighbours in the Lake Chad region” to contain the threats posed by Al Qaida and Boko Haram”. He added that more needs to be done to “stop fleeing ISIS fighters from mutating and infiltrating into the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin, where there are insufficient resources and response capacity is weak”.

3. The ongoing ethnic cleansing of Rohingya in Myanmar must end

Mr. President urged the international community not to remain silent on the “state-backed programme of brutal depopulation of the Rohingya inhabited areas in Myanmar on the basis of ethnicity and religion”. Buhari said the Government of Myanmar must be called to order, saying in a crisis such as this, the vulnerable, mainly women and children are affected.

Catch up on the Rohingya genocide here.

4. Africa will continue to uphold the tenets of democracy

Seeing that African leaders have a sit-tight mentality, President Buhari assured world leaders that the region will “uphold democratic principles” like it did in The Gambia early this year and previously in Cote D’Ivoire.

5. Nigeria will continue to support the United Nations in ensuring peace and global security

Bringing his speech to a close, Buhari said the nation will “continue to support the UN in all its efforts, including the attainment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”