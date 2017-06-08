Northern youth rescind on decision, asks Igbos to stay

The Northern youth coalition, headed by the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum have had a ‘rethink’ of “The Kaduna Declaration”, asking the Igbos remain in the Northern region.

In a video published on social media, the President of the Arewa Youth Forum, Yerim Shettima, and President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Youth Congress, Isaac Bolami, said the “country to come together”.

Bolami said he is happy about the recognition he has received from all corners. He, however, condemns the approach of the IPOB.

He said, “It is high time to come together to achieve one Nigeria.

“This is not the right time to discuss separation.”

This is coming after the same group insisted that the Igbos must leave the region, referring to the Biafran agitation.

'Northern leaders' who issued "Kaduna Declaration" for Igbos to leave the North have a change of heart. What do you think? A post shared by YNaija (@ynaija) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:31am PDT