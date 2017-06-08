[The Alausa Blog]: Women issues will always be a priority in Lagos – Mrs Ambode

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode on Thursday emphasized that Lagos as a state would not relent in its efforts at improving the conditions of women in the state.

The First Lady spoke at the 2017 WAPA Connect Conference, organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Oregun, Ikeja. She said the economic empowerment of women was crucial to poverty alleviation and domestic harmony, adding that there must be continuous interventions to address issues affecting women.

She said the State Government believed that women must galvanize all efforts towards accelerating economic empowerment, stressing that all hands must be on deck, and steps taken towards achieving gender equality and inclusive governance. According to her, “Lagos State Government believes that we must galvanize all efforts towards accelerating economic empowerment of women, and all hands must be on deck, as we take steps towards gender equality and inclusive governance”.

“The State Government has embarked on different initiatives to ensure financial independence for women, which is critical to taking charge of their own lives”, she stressed. She disclosed further that, the state government through the Ministry of Wealth Creation, had set up Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), to promote entrepreneurial activities powered by young persons, adding the first phase of funds disbursement has been implemented.

The Governor’s wife urged participants to pay attention, as information that would be provided at the conference, would greatly assist women to take steps, and speak out towards eliminating domestic violence and gender-based discrimination in the society.