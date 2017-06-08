The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Kaduna Declaration: ‘S’East governors hold emergency meeting’

South-East governors on Wednesday held a meeting over ultimatum extended to Igbos in the North by coalition of some Northern youths, Vanguard reports.

2. “I am sorry I got caught up in this mess” | Dammy Krane speaks after bail

Singer Dammy Krane has spoken about his arrest for the first time, a day after he was granted bail.

3. Osinbajo visits Maiduguri hours after Boko Haram attack

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has visited Maiduguri, Borno State capital hours after Boko Haram members attacked some towns in the city.

4. “We don’t want Igbo in Nigeria” – Northern youth insist

Despite security measures and widespread condemnation, the Northern youth coalition has insisted that the presence of Igbo in the region, and indeed Nigeria is a threat and they must therefore leave.

5. “I have no doubt Russia meddled in the U.S. election” – Comey

Former FBI Director, James Comey, in a hearing with the US Senate, has admitted that the Russia and the indeed the Russian government, interfered in the 2016 US elections.