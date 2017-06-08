“We are under siege” | President Trump gives charging speech during Comey’s testimony

President Trump spoke at the Faith & Freedom Coalition, Thursday. Addressing the crowd, Trump assured the crowd he would not let the evangelical community down.

The speech which was delivered while former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Trump said said “We are under siege” and that “we will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever.” The part about being under siege could be directly applied to what the White House is currently experiencing. Trump said, “You didn’t let me down and I will never ever let you down, you know that”.

President Trump promised “We will always support our evangelical community and defend your right and the right of all Americans to follow and to live by the teachings of their faith”, and as you know, we are under siege. You understand that. But we will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever, you watch.”