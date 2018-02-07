NothingStaysTheSame: MTV Shuga returns to Nigeria for 6th Season

After 5 successful seasons around Africa, youth-friendly, Pan-African drama series, MTV Shuga is returning to Nigeria for its 6th season. We’re expecting a lot of drama, excitement and judging by the promo video released yesterday, new faces and squads.

We’re especially intrigued by Leila’s change in attitude. Wonder if she and Weki are still an item or she’s above his league now.

Princess has a baby now and Tobi is looking like the coolest guy around the block. All the new faces look like they’re going to be stirring things up a lot and we’re so here for all that drama.

The new season will start airing on MTV Base West and other local TV stations on the 6th of March. We can’t wait!

Watch the full promo video below: