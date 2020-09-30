Noting the lessons | The Daily Vulnerable

by Geraldine Cunha-Herbert

I found myself in a space that I didn’t want to be in. I was assured that I wasn’t going to stay there, but I also knew that I would not pretend that I wasn’t currently there. It was simple. I knew I had to face the situation, in order for me to ‘fix it’. I shared a note from my journal yesterday as an encouragement and a reminder for you to be gracious with yourself.

It is so easy for us to become disappointed with ourselves when we make mistakes, or find ourselves in situations that were avoidable.

But the truth is, things happen, and it is far more counterproductive to beat ourselves up when or if we find ourselves in such predicaments.

These were the three things I knew that I needed to do to detangle myself, learn, and grow from this situation:

I needed to have the courage to be gracious with myself and to forgive myself. The first step into growing through a situation is self-forgiveness. Forgive yourself, so that you can grow! I had to sincerely face myself. I want to encourage you to face yourself and have those hard conversations. Don’t try to avoid it, and act as if though it never happened. There can never be any real growth until we face ourselves. I had to reassure myself and affirm all the progress I have made. Never my dear, never ever, allow yourself to be defined by one moment in time!

Geraldine is a passionate and revolutionary Belizean Educator. She is also an advocate for mental and spiritual wellness for women and girls.