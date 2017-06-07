Obama confident despite “temporary lack of U.S leadership” in climate change

Barack Obama said he is very confident that the Paris climate change agreement has a chance of combating climate change in the world, despite a “temporary lack of U.S. leadership”. The former president at the Montreal’s Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, urged his audience to resist a global trend toward nationalism. announced to the world Obama however, did not directly criticize the Trump administration but expressed confidence in the Paris deal to combat climate change. This comes almost a week after President Trumpthat the U.S was pulling out of the agreement. “In Paris, we came around to the most ambitious agreement in history to combat climate change, an agreement that even with a temporary lack of U.S. leadership will still give our kids a fighting chance against climate change,” Obama said.

According to reports, Obama said he recognized that the “unrelenting pace” of globalization and technological change has not been equally beneficial, and there was a strong likelihood to yield to “a great temptation to fall into the politics of nationalism and of tribe, of us vs. them.”

Obama said, “It can seem that the international order we’ve created is constantly being tested and that the center may not hold, that can lead people to call for isolationism and nationalism, and the reduction in the rights of others. Or they can retreat, and argue that we have no obligations beyond our borders, beyond our tribe.“

“In times of disruption, we may go backward instead of forward, he said. Despite attempts to make him swing in that direction, Obama did not mention President Trump in his remarks.