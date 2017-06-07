Obama confident despite “temporary lack of U.S leadership” in climate change

According to reports, Obama said he recognized that the “unrelenting pace” of globalization and technological change has not been equally beneficial, and there was a strong likelihood to yield to “a great temptation to fall into the politics of nationalism and of tribe, of us vs. them.”
Obama said, “It can seem that the international order we’ve created is constantly being tested and that the center may not hold, that can lead people to call for isolationism and nationalism, and the reduction in the rights of others. Or they can retreat, and argue that we have no obligations beyond our borders, beyond our tribe.“
“In times of disruption, we may go backward instead of forward, he said. Despite attempts to make him swing in that direction, Obama did not mention President Trump in his remarks.
