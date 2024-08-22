Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham Star in New Film, “American Japa”, Set for Release on September 6

Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham Star in New Film, “American Japa”, Set for Release on September 6

American-Nigerian filmmaker and director Tony Abulu has announced the coming of the new blockbuster movie, “American Japa”, which will be released in cinemas across Nigeria on September 6.

“American Japa” tells the story of transactional sex workers and their big dreams of making it out there in the world by migrating to the United States of America (USA), where they can make better lives for themselves.

The movie is directed and produced by Tony Abulu and co-produced by Angel Ufoma. It stars several Nollywood A-list actors such as Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Yemi Blaq, Segun Arinze, Jide Kosoko, Jumoke Odetola, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Wumi Toriola, Tommy Roland, Lizzy Jay, Tina Amuziam, and Shirley Igwe.

“American Japa” will premiere at Film House The Palms Mall on August 30 as it will be released nationwide on September 6.

