Ogechi Obua: Sussex expanded my worldview and made me ready for the real world

My experience at Sussex University was a pleasant surprise. I was anxious and curios about how my university experience would turn out, since the University was not initially one of my choices. But I can say stumbling upon Sussex University has been a positive experience.

I love especially how unique the campus is. Compared to most universities I know in this country which are usually based right in the city centre, Sussex is a bit on the outskirts surrounded by amazing amounts of greenery allowing one to feel quite refreshed on arrival, and to reflect as they gaze at the amazing view around them. Sussex is filled with a lot of welcoming faces. Everyone there was so lovely to me when I first arrived. Unlike London where most people are always keeping it moving, the students here are very friendly and approachable, also unique, at least not what I am used to, but in a good way! Everyone is also very liberal, I barely felt as though I was being looked at differently and I’m sure other people can say the same. In terms of the city itself, Brighton is a small but vibrant place with lots to do, there’s so many restaurants and boutique style stores, the beach of course and the decent nightlife.

My experience as a student allowed me to fully immerse myself into the culture of independence. Although I had a feel of it when I schooled in Nigeria, this was on a completely different level. You were taught to do things well for yourself and upkeeping. I learnt how to manage my finances, about housing procedures, worked with a part time job and came across so many different cultures, values and beliefs. It taught me not to be too close minded but to take advantage of the networks around me also. Most importantly it taught me to persevere over challenges that I stumbled upon, not only academically but also socially or environmentally.

Studying law at Sussex was not an easy decision, upon starting my degree, it was a very demanding course which required a lot of focus and made me go through a lot of reading and cases. The coursework was also a lot stricter than anticipated since it was mandatory to reference, which believe me is not that simple. But it all worked out in the end. I am also really happy that I was able to understand the importance of making an impact and volunteering within the Student’s union and for the people I met through it.

Though I am not entirely sure what the future holds I am proud that I was able to be part of a highly ranked international institution with a lot of skilful and passionate academics who have a lot to offer student when you take full advantage of it. I am also grateful to the Sussex Nigerian Society for enabling me to come out of my comfort zone and offer my ideas in leading the society’s activities this academic year, it is filled with very driven and ambitious members such as Afolabi Fatai, Lazarus, Tunde, Tosin Adebisi and Mahmoud Maina who have worked tirelessly to build the Nigerian community for Sussex and have enabled its members to blend right in and call it home. I am glad that I was able to be a part of such a welcoming society, and that I was able to reinforce my culture with them.