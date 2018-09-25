Need yourself a dose of Chigurl? Check out the new ‘Chief Daddy’ teaser

It literally feels like everyone who is anyone in comedy is in the new film from Ebony Life Films, ‘Chief Daddy’. The Holiday blockbuster already boasts of veterans Nkem Owoh and Patience Ozokwor, whom we’ve wanted to see come back to the big screen in the era of the cinema blockbuster. But they’re also bringing on some of the best contemporary comedians working in Nollywood today.

I am especially excited to see Chioma ‘Chigurl’ Omeruah back on the big screens after last year’s excellent work on ‘Banana Island Ghost’. Nedu and Funke Akindele round out this comedian trio that seems poised to play off the more nuanced comedy of Ozokwor and Owoh and deliver a stellar ensemble as funeral home conductors who are invited to take on the challenge of handling the funeral arrangements for Chief Daddy’s ceremony.

Chief Daddy’s coming out in December, and we’ve got all the details in this post, but you can enjoy this second teaser instead.