Need yourself a dose of Chigurl? Check out the new ‘Chief Daddy’ teaser

Chief Daddy

It literally feels like everyone who is anyone in comedy is in the new film from Ebony Life Films, ‘Chief Daddy’. The Holiday blockbuster already boasts of veterans Nkem Owoh and Patience Ozokwor, whom we’ve wanted to see come back to the big screen in the era of the cinema blockbuster. But they’re also bringing on some of the best contemporary comedians working in Nollywood today.

I am especially excited to see Chioma ‘Chigurl’ Omeruah back on the big screens after last year’s excellent work on ‘Banana Island Ghost’. Nedu and Funke Akindele round out this comedian trio that seems poised to play off the more nuanced comedy of Ozokwor and Owoh and deliver a stellar ensemble as funeral home conductors who are invited to take on the challenge of handling the funeral arrangements for Chief Daddy’s ceremony.

READ MORE: Mark your calendars people, Chief Daddy is coming to cinemas. 

Chief Daddy’s coming out in December, and we’ve got all the details in this post, but you can enjoy this second teaser instead.

 

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Edwin Okolo is an author and journalist who has worked with YNaija, TheNativemag and the Naked Convos.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo September 24, 2018

Kunle Afolayan has a message for any actress planning to offer him sex for movie roles

When Hollywood was hit by #MeToo precipitated by the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the effects didn’t capture Nollywood on a devastating ...

Bernard Dayo September 23, 2018

Here’s your first look at Desmond Elliot’s upcoming movie ‘That Which Binds Us’

Desmond Elliot does have time for filmmaking, even as he campaigns again to represent Surulere Constituency in the Lagos State ...

Bernard Dayo September 21, 2018

Love wins! The High Court in Kenya has lifted the ban on lesbian movie ‘Rafiki’

In a lovely turn of events, the High Court in Kenya has lifted the ban imposed on Wanuri Kahiu’s lesbian ...

Edwin Okolo September 21, 2018

Mark your calendars people, Ebony Life just announced the premiere date for ‘Chief Daddy’

Following the recent release of the first teaser of the movie, Chief Daddy, EbonyLife Films has announced the date of ...

Bernard Dayo September 21, 2018

Here’s the trailer for Faraday Okoro’s ‘Nigerian Prince’ and we are feeling it

There’s so much background to the indie drama Nigerian Prince, but here’s what you need to know: the movie is ...

Bernard Dayo September 19, 2018

Vivian Metchie champions breast cancer awareness in the moving trailer for ‘Last Days’

Breast cancer is still a real threat to women’s lives, especially in Nigeria where quality healthcare is a capitalist venture. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail