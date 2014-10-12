Oh no, she didn’t! BBA winner, Dillish Mathews goes TOPLESS in new photos (LOOK)

by Akan Ido
Big Brother Africa winner, Dillish Mathews is currently having fun in her native Namibia.
The beautiful lady has shared a variety of pictures from her holiday getaway but these ones sure takes the cake.
Dillish who has been on a Safari trip all morning took a break to spend some time with some native people from the Himba Community of Namibia.
She shares these epic photos below.
She captioned it thus: “The CEO of Namibia Tourism Board and The Digital managing director said that they wanted to push ME to my limits…..What they didn’t know was that this #Princess Has NO limits at all. #shareMyNamibia #OvaHimbaCulturalWear this was on my bucket list :)”
What do you think?
Please is that realy the people’s way of life? Or may be out of cultur?