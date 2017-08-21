Ojukwu agreed Nigeria must remain one and united – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he and late secessionist leader, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu agreed that Nigeria should remain united.

Buhari said this in a national address to Nigerians on Monday.

Ojukwu led the agitation for the independent state of Biafra between 1967 to 1970.

He said Ojukwu visited him in Daura after he went into politics.

The President stated that they analysed the problems of Nigeria and came to the conclusion that Nigeria must remain united.

He said, “In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analysed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united.”