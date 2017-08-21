Trump expresses sadness over missing sailors

by Adedotun Michael

President Trump who upon returning to the White House after his 17-day working vacation received the tragic report of ten missing sailors aboard a warship that crashed in southeast Asia – has expressed his shock at the ugly incident.

The warship, USS John S McCain; a guided-missile destroyer which collided with an oil tanker and suffered great damage in Malacca has ten sailors missing and five others injured.

President Trump who was briefed of the incident upon returning to the White House reacted by saying it was “too bad”.

The President thereafter wrote earlier this morning on his twitter handle, “Thoughts & prayers are w/ our @USNavy sailors aboard the #USSJohnSMcCain where search & rescue efforts are underway…”

The accident has now been recorded as the second serious accident of a US warship in barely 3 months after seven US sailors died when a US destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the Japanese coast earlier this year.